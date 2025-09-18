Google

A Sunderland mum threatened to kill her ex-husband over fears she and her children could be evicted from the former marital home, a court heard.

In front of a witness, Emma Bellerby, 35, of Trevelyan Close, Thorney Close, warned she would stab her ex “repeatedly to death”. When challenged, she added, “I don’t care, you watch, it is going to happen,’ prosecutor Paul Doney revealed.

Bellerby lost her cool after being warned by social housing company Gentoo she may have to vacate the property, magistrates in South Tyneside were told. It came after the marriage broke down and her ex-spouse’s name only remained on the tenancy, leaving her at risk of eviction.

Mr Doney said Bellerby issued an initial threat in front of a female witness at 12.05pm on Wednesday, July 23. He said the witness heard her say, ‘I’m going to stab John repeatedly to death’.

When challenged, and in front of two other people then present, she added, ‘I don’t care, you watch, it is going to happen”, Mr Doney added. Mr Doney said: “The witness thought that she would carry it out. “The person who the threats were made against was informed and has said that he feels devastated and frightened.

“He thought that she would carry out the threats made against him.”

Bellerby pleaded guilty to one count of making threats to kill. Nick Moore, defending, said: “The marital relationship had broken down the week prior. This defendant had remained in the family home that week, but it was in her husband’s name.

“Gentoo contacted her and said that she and her three children would have to leave. Having to tell the children coming home from school about it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. She had absolutely no intention of carrying out these threats.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and Bellerby will be sentenced at the same court on November 6. She was granted bail on condition she has no contact with her ex-husband and other witnesses. She must also not enter Shakespeare Street or Scoresby Close, both Southwick.