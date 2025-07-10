Northumbria Police Copyright - No Reproduction Without Permission

A mum-of-five who slashed another woman's head with a broken bottle during a shocking outbreak of city centre violence has kept her freedom.

Nikita Bettles, whose mother had been knocked unconscious during the trouble in Sunderland last March, attacked an off-duty bar worker who had been trying to calm things down. Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was left with concussion, a "really nasty and long laceration" to her forehead and temple, needed stitches at hospital and has been left scarred.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told the court there had been an altercation in the street between two groups in the early hours of the morning and the bar worker, who had been out for a drink after her shift, noticed one of her regulars had been assaulted so went over to check on him.

Bettles, who was shown on CCTV in a pink halter neck top and black skirt, was "completely out of control" and the victim told her to move away or she would get herself locked up. Miss Anderson added: "The complainant repeatedly said she should leave the scene in an attempt, she said, to diffuse the situation.

"At this point the defendant pushed her twice and she is seen to have a dark object in her hand. On the CCTV the bottle neck is above her head and she holds it in a threatening stance then swings her right arm into the side of the complainant's head."

The victim said she was left in significant pain, suffered concussion and said her work and social life has been affected by what happened. She said in an impact statement: "I'm worried about leaving work late and being vulnerable to another attack.

"I have a deep scar to the left side of my face I feel conscious of. I'm more withdrawn and hesitant to engage in social activities. I feel I have lost part of myself."

Bettles, 35, of Rotherham Road, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding and having an offensive weapon. Helen Towers, defending, said Bettles, who has previous convictions for violence, has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and has mental health problems.

Miss Towers said Bettles has shown significant remorse and sought help from organisations that can help her improve herself. Recorder Felicity Davies told Bettles: "You were completely out of control and you were also in possession of the broken neck of a bottle which was a thoroughly nasty and dangerous weapon."

The recorder said Bettles was "intoxicated and behaving in a completely unreasonable and aggressive manner" and added: "You raised your arm with the hand containing the weapon and in a swinging blow brought it down on her head causing a thoroughly nasty, really nasty and long laceration to her forehead extending into the temple area."

Recorder Davies said Bettles had five convictions for assaults and "clearly alcohol has been a problem for you for years". Bettles was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years with alcohol abstinence monitoring and rehabilitation requirements.