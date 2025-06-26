Google

A mum caused a "horrific" injury when she pushed her babysitter down a set of steps after a day at the races.

Chloe Bell had been drinking during Ladies Day at Newcastle racecourse last July and got into an argument with her ex's mum, who was babysitting, when she got back. Newcastle Crown Court heard there was a "scuffle" between the two women which ended with the victim being pushed and falling down four concrete outdoor steps.

She suffered a head wound that needed six staples as well as hand injuries, bruises and a "horrific" open laceration to her arm. The 59-year-old victim said in an impact statement afterwards, which was read in court: "Me and Chloe were so close, she would call me mam and I would call her my daughter. I can't believe she has done this to me."

The victim said her sleeping was affected, her husband had to take time off work to look after her and "it's all I think about". Bell, 33, of Blyton Avenue, Sunderland, who has never been in trouble before, admitted unlawful wounding.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford sentenced Bell to an 18 month community order with rehabilitation requirements, 40 hours unpaid work and £800 compensation order.

The recorder told her: "You had been out at the races in Newcastle, ladies day. As is common on such days people had a lot to drink. You had a lot to drink and it seems from what I have read that was an unusual situation for you.

"It seems to me a fair summary of what happened when you returned was effectively, as far as you were concerned, a drunk or intoxicated argument broke out. You had your hair pulled but you pushed the complainant down the outside steps. I have seen a photograph of them, they are quite high steps and she sustained very unpleasant injuries.

"She was taken to hospital and had various scans. I have seen photographs, particularly the injury to her upper left arm which can only be described as a horrific, large open laceration to the arm. She had significant lacerations to her head and hand, bruising to her legs and bruising to the back and chest.

"The emotional impact this had upon her is as much as the physical impact because of the nature of the relationship she had with you. To your credit, you yourself are horrified at what you have done to her."

Recorder Sandiford said important factors in the case are Bell's previous positive character, her employment and work history, family responsibilities and remorse. The recorder said: "There was an element of you being subject to at least having your hair pulled."

Nicholas Lane, defending, said this was a "spontaneous incident" and added: "She was incredibly close to the complainant. She cannot herself believe she behaved in the way she did.” Mr Lane said Bell accepts she "reacted inappropriately" to the situation when she got home from the day out and added: "The court can safely conclude her actions were out of character."