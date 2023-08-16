Sunderland MPs' delight as Lionesses secure World Cup final place

Sunderland MPs have been sharing their delight after the England women's football team secured a place in the World Cup final.

The Lionesses overcame hosts Australia 3-1 to set up a confrontation with Spain on Sunday.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. er.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott said the team's success was an inspiration.

Julie Elliott

"What an incredible win by the Lionesses - they are unstoppable, continuing to push boundaries and show the world just how much they can achieve, and what our young people are capable of if they follow in their footsteps," she said.

"I can’t wait til Sunday - there is no bigger stage in world football, and I am fully behind them.

"Let’s go Lionesses."

Sharon Hodgson

Her Washington and Sunderland West colleague Sharon Hodgson is also excited about Sunday's game: "This has been a fantastic day for British sport and female athletes everywhere," she said.

"Following last year’s Euros and the Lionesses’ success in both reaching the final and uniting the country behind them.