Sunderland MP backs bill to help end child hunger

Sunderland MP Sharon Hodgson has thrown her support behind a bill which calls for an end to child hunger.

Mrs Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Sunderland West, has told of her backing for the upcoming School Holidays (Meals and Activities) Bill.

It will help take us one step closer to ending child hunger Sharon Hodgson MP

The bill has cross-party support, and would give local authorities the legal duty to ensure that children can have free food and activities during school holidays.

After attending the launch of charity Feeding Britain’s new report, Ending Hunger in the Holidays, Mrs Hodgson said: “I have long campaigned on the issue of children’s health, wellbeing and education, and the importance of feeding children properly so they can achieve their full potential and believe we need to be doing more to address the issue of hunger in our society.

“For the fifth richest economy in the world, it is deeply saddening that our 21st century society harks back to one from a Dickensian-era, where children go hungry for extended periods of time without any support or action from authorities to protect children – as is their duty.

“That is why I am fully behind this bill, as it will help take us one step closer to ending child hunger and I will make sure I am in parliament to help see this legislation through to its next stages.”

The bill has been put forward by Frank Field, the MP for Birkenhead.