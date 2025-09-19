Google

A Sunderland motorist driving at almost three times the booze limit gave the game away because of his slurred speech at the roadside, a court heard.

Sozzled Joseph Gibson, 26, was pulled over by police as he drove a Nissan Qashqai on the city’s A690 Durham Road on Sunday, August 31. Gibson, of Atkinson Road, Fulwell, struggled with his words, leading officers to request a sample of breath, prosecutor Jade Houston said.

It revealed he was over the drink drive limit, leading to his arrest and removal to Newcastle’s Forth Banks police station. An evidential breath test taken while in custody showed 93mcg of alcohol. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol. Ms Houston said: “Officers’ attention was drawn to a Nissan Qashqai being driven on the A690, and they stopped the vehicle.

“They spoke to the driver, and he identified himself. They requested a roadside breath test. They believed the defendant had been drinking, due to his slurred speech. It was failed and he was arrested.”

Gibson has one previous conviction from two offences – in 2021 for failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident. Alastair Naismith, defending, said only: “It has a starting point of a community penalty.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for a report and Gibson will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, November 6. They also handed him an interim driving ban.