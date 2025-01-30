Sunderland Milk Cup heroes to reunite, 40 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Cats fans are in for a nostalgic treat as Sunderland celebrates the 40th anniversary of their remarkable run to the Milk Cup final in 1985.

The event, hosted by former BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown, will take place upstairs at The Peacock pub in Sunderland city centre on Monday, March 17, kicking off at 7:30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10, with all proceeds going to the Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity.

The evening will feature conversations with several stars of the 1985 Wembley campaign, including striker David Hodgson, goalkeeper Chris Turner, and centre-back Gary Bennett.

In the first half of the night, these former players will relive the thrilling journey to the final, which saw Sunderland knock out top-tier teams like Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, Watford, and Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest.

A memorable and intense semi-final victory over Chelsea, which unfolded amid violent crowd scenes at Stamford Bridge, will also be a key highlight.

The second half of the event will shift focus to the final itself, where Sunderland faced Norwich City. A special feature will be a conversation with teenage defender David Corner, who reflects on the moment Norwich’s winning goal changed his life forever.

This is an unmissable opportunity for fans to revisit a pivotal moment in Sunderland’s football history and hear first-hand accounts from the players who lived it.

Secure your tickets now and join the celebration of Sunderland’s underdog spirit and enduring legacy.

Book your place now, with money raised from all ticket sales supporting the Foundation of Light: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/milk-cup-talk-in-tickets-1223581086969

