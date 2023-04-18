News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland Met Office forecast: Region set to bask in sun with warmer temperatures predicted for North East

Sunderland has enjoyed some warmer weather recently with the Met Office forecasting that sun is on the way

By Daniel Mcneil
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland is set to bask in sunny weather this week, as the temperatures move  into double figures after months of cold and wet days and nights  in the North East.. Tuesday  will see the weather shift from grey to sunny in the afternoon.

This comes as many are predicting a brief period of warmer weather in the UK - a ‘mini heatwave’ with warmer than usual temperatures for this time of the year for the remainder of April and May.

The ‘mini heatwave’ that is set to hit the UK comes after a fine Easter period which saw both Good Friday and Easter Monday both be sunny and warm days, with some parts of the UK being warmer than Barcelona.

The high temperature in Sunderland today (April 18) will be 10°C, with a low temperature of 7°C. After being cloudy for most of the morning, the weather will improve until sunset.

Both Wednesday (April 19) and Thursday (April 20) will see the weather remain at 10°C for most of the day - but the sun will be out all day too. The low for Wednesday will be 6°C, and 7°C on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Sunderland, the weather is set to revert back to the grey residents are all too familiar with. Wet weather remains for the weekend too, despite the temperature slightly rising to 11°C.

