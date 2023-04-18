Sunderland is set to bask in sunny weather this week, as the temperatures move into double figures after months of cold and wet days and nights in the North East.. Tuesday will see the weather shift from grey to sunny in the afternoon.

This comes as many are predicting a brief period of warmer weather in the UK - a ‘mini heatwave’ with warmer than usual temperatures for this time of the year for the remainder of April and May.

The ‘mini heatwave’ that is set to hit the UK comes after a fine Easter period which saw both Good Friday and Easter Monday both be sunny and warm days, with some parts of the UK being warmer than Barcelona.

The high temperature in Sunderland today (April 18) will be 10°C, with a low temperature of 7°C. After being cloudy for most of the morning, the weather will improve until sunset.

Both Wednesday (April 19) and Thursday (April 20) will see the weather remain at 10°C for most of the day - but the sun will be out all day too. The low for Wednesday will be 6°C, and 7°C on Thursday.

