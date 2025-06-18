Sunderland man who punched partner in face to 'show how much he loved her' jailed

A brute who punched his partner repeatedly in the face to ‘show her how much he loved her’ has been put behind bars. | Google

A brute who punched his partner repeatedly in the face to ‘show her how much he loved her’ has been put behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond Gray and the woman got into a row last October after he had been drinking during the day and a takeaway got ordered that ended up in the bin. Newcastle Crown Court heard the argument spiralled into an "eruption of violence" by Gray, who grabbed the victim and launched punches at her face and head.

During the violence he made the "ludicrous" claim he was showing her how much he loved her. Gray, 44, of Premier Road, Sunderland, who has previous convictions for violence, denied assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Julie Clemitson jailed him for 16 months and told him: "By the evening it is apparent the alcohol you had been consuming had an impact upon you.

"Later on in the evening there came a point where a takeaway had been ordered and there was a dispute over who was paying for it, who was eating it and what a waste of money some of it would be and it ended up being thrown in the bin.

"That argument spiralled into an eruption of violence. You grabbed hold of her and then inflicted a flurry of punches towards her face, her head. You aimed punches at her face and as a result of a number of punches caused damage to her teeth, not to mention the damage you did to her in terms of pain and fear.

"You were making ludicrous claims as you were hitting her, that you loved her and you were showing her how much, effectively."

A brute who punched his partner repeatedly in the face to ‘show her how much he loved her’ has been put behind bars. | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said in an impact statement, which she bravely read in court herself, her trust in people has been shattered and she fears meeting "another Ray". She added: "I gave him my all and he threw it back in my face with a fist".

The mum said she is "constantly living in fear" and added: "He has made it clear he isn't safe to be around. The idea of being intimate with another man after Ray truly scares the life out of me. The thought of trusting another person is too daunting to even consider.

"I am in a state of ultimate protection for myself and my children."

The court heard Gray handed in character references and has a good work record.