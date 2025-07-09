Google

A Sunderland man bashed a policeman’s leg into an “unnatural angle” when he pushed against a police van’s internal caged door while resisting arrest, a court heard.

Keaton Lonsdale, 24, of Wimbledon Close, Witherwack, continued his efforts to stop it being closed and locked even when the PC’s leg got trapped. And when the officer shouted that his ankle could be broken, Lonsdale heartlessly replied, “Go on then, do something about it”.

The offender fought furiously against being detained after being arrested in the city at 9.30pm on Saturday, May 31. Prosecutor John Garside told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Police attended and arrested the defendant for an allegation of being drunk and disorderly.

“When police opened the door to the cage and placed the defendant inside, he began to shout and swear. They said that he was using extreme force to try to get out, and he used his head. The defendant was pushing against the door and in effect launched himself towards the officers.

“He’s then slammed his foot into the door. The officer’s leg was between the door. He shouted, ‘You’re going to break my ankle’. The defendant replied, ‘Go on then, do something about it’. The officer’s leg was bent to an unnatural angle against the door. The next day, he was sore and had bruising.”

Lonsdale, who has a single conviction as a youth, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker. A charge of being drunk and disorderly was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He absolutely accepts that he’s gone way over the top. He felt aggrieved at being arrested. He accepts that he lost his temper and lashed out. It was a small cut to the officer. Mr Lonsdale didn’t mean to cause the officer an injury.

“He was trying to get out because he didn’t think that he should have been arrested.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered Lonsdale to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay the officer £100 compensation. She told him: “I’m told this was a one-off offence. Make sure that’s the case.”