A Wearside man who terrorised a neighbour by using a hammer to smash up her car in a revenge attack has been handed a suspended prison term.

Thomas Adey, 44, inflicted £1,000 of damage to the Mercedes after picking up the weapon from building rubble on Friday, December 27.

Adey committed the offence doors from his home in Fairy Street, Hetton-le-Hole, and admitted his role to police when questioned.

A Wearside man who terrorised a neighbour by using a hammer to smash up her car in a revenge attack

He claimed he struck after an earlier incident with his victim’s son – and he has a previous weapons’ conviction, a court heard.

The offender brought a bag containing his personal belongings into court in expectation of being jailed.

But he walked free after District Judge Zoe Passfield decided there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in the community.

She instead handed him a 12-week prison term, suspended for 18 months, on condition he undergoes 20 rehabilitation days with the Probation Service.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The victim states the defendant lives on her street and there had been previous incidents with him.

“On this day, he had made threats to damage her vehicle, and he was filmed smashing her car with a nail-style hammer.

“Police attended and noticed the damage. He admitted he had smashed the vehicle.

“He said he had done so due to an earlier incident with her son.

“He also said he had the hammer out of fear of her dogs. There was no threat from her dogs.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Adey pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was convicted of possession of a bladed article in 1999 while a youth, it was said.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Adey was making “some fairly significant progress” in turning his life around.

Mr Armstrong said this included seeking help around drug misuse and no longer drinking alcohol.

He added: “He accepts he picked up a hammer. He has taken matters into his own hands and smashed up the car.”

Judge Passfield jailed Adey for 12 weeks for weapon possession and to eight concurrent weeks for criminal damage.

She described the incident as “a revenge attack” – and ordered him to pay his victim £350 compensation.