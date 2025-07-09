Sunderland man stole £14,000 from his employer before heading to casino to spend it

A Sunderland man pinched more than £14,000 from his employer – then went to a casino and started spending it, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Campbell, 37, of Avalon Road, Farringdon, stole the funds from Euro Change at Seaburn on Saturday, October 5. He handed some of the money to a friend’s dad – then he and his pal visited the unnamed gambling centre with the remainder.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Campbell pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by an employee. Prosecutor John Garside said: “The defendant was at his place of work, and he has taken thousands of pounds in different currencies and gone to meet a friend in a pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s given his friend’s father some Euros and then gone to a casino with his friend and spent some of the cash. It’s a degree of trust that he’s broken. It’s a starting point of two years’ custody.”

Google

The court heard Campbell, who has no previous convictions, stole a total of £14,256.95. Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “There’s a lot of mitigation that will make a difference.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for a report and granted Campbell unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, August 12. She told him: “You will be given full credit for your guilty plea. You also have no previous convictions which will be to your credit as well.”