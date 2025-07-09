Sunderland man stole £14,000 from his employer before heading to casino to spend it

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:40 BST
placeholder image
A Sunderland man pinched more than £14,000 from his employer – then went to a casino and started spending it, a court heard.

Colin Campbell, 37, of Avalon Road, Farringdon, stole the funds from Euro Change at Seaburn on Saturday, October 5. He handed some of the money to a friend’s dad – then he and his pal visited the unnamed gambling centre with the remainder.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Campbell pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by an employee. Prosecutor John Garside said: “The defendant was at his place of work, and he has taken thousands of pounds in different currencies and gone to meet a friend in a pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s given his friend’s father some Euros and then gone to a casino with his friend and spent some of the cash. It’s a degree of trust that he’s broken. It’s a starting point of two years’ custody.”

placeholder image
Google

The court heard Campbell, who has no previous convictions, stole a total of £14,256.95. Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “There’s a lot of mitigation that will make a difference.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for a report and granted Campbell unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, August 12. She told him: “You will be given full credit for your guilty plea. You also have no previous convictions which will be to your credit as well.”

Related topics:SunderlandSeaburnMoneyWork
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice