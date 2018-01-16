Sunderland man given a three-year court order for causing misery

A Sunderland man who caused misery for residents has been given a criminal behaviour order.

Anthony Davison, 28, of Leamington Street, was given the three year order by South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in a bid to curb his behaviour.

Sunderland West Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with Sunderland City Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team to secure the order.

As part of his order, which was issued on January 2, he must not cause harassment, alarm or distress to anyone within the Eden Vale area or have anything in his possession that could be used to commit theft or burglary.

Davison, who was jailed last month for 10 months after admitting burglary and handling stolen goods, will also be in breach of his order if he is found in possession, or involved in the supply, of drugs.

In a separate case a three month partial closure order has also been secured on a property in the area after it was found to be associated with anti-social behaviour.

Now, only two named residents can live in a property in Hurstwood Road, with a third occupant forced to vacate the property. Again, police worked with Sunderland City Council to secure the order.

Local Neighbourhood Inspector Tony Carty said: “We’re really pleased these orders have been granted as they will bring some much needed reprieve to local residents in Eden Vale.

“Our local communities should not have to put up with the anti-social behaviour of a few individuals and we will do all we can, working with our partner agencies to stamp it out. It simply won’t be tolerated."

Insp Carty has also urged local residents to raise any concerns they have with police so they can take action.

He added: “Information we receive from our communities is absolutely crucial to us as it enables us to be able to take action around the issues that concern them the most.”

The chairman of the Safer Sunderland Partnership and Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Harry Trueman, said: “There are a number of enforcement options available to help us target both the people responsible for anti-social behaviour, and the properties and areas from which it originates.

“Issuing criminal behaviour and closure orders are among those options, and we won’t hesitate to use either to stop individuals causing trouble in their communities.”