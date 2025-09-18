Google

A Sunderland man discovered slumped at the wheel of a car found it hard to even move his head when police tried to rouse him, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Pattison, 21, stayed almost motionless when officers reached inside his motor and gave him a shake in the city’s Durham Road on Sunday, August 31. When Pattison, of Springwell Road, Springwell, finally came to, a search revealed he was in possession of non-prescribed Valium and pregabalin.

It led to his arrest – and he then refused to give a sample of blood to police to check if he had taken drugs, prosecutor Jade Houston said. Instead of complying, he told officers, “I don’t really want to give you the blood”, Ms Houston revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Pattison pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited class C drug. He also admitted a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis while in charge of a vehicle.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report, meaning Pattison could be jailed when he returns to the same court to be sentenced. Ms Houston said: “Officers were in Durham Road, due to reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a car parked on yellow lines.

“The defendant was seen to have his head slumped on the steering wheel. Officers tried to wake him up, but he could barely lift his head. A small bag of white powder, which was Valium and pregabalin, was found in his trousers. He was taken to Southwick police station.

“He told officers, ‘I don’t really want to give you the blood’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Naismith, defending, said the case would require a pre-sentence report, due to the condition police found Pattison in. Pattison will be sentenced on Wednesday, November 5, with the report set to assess him for a drug treatment programme.