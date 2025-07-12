Google

A Sunderland man was caught with indecent images of children when police seized his electronic devices, a court heard.

Thomas Jurdison, 38, of Brunswick Road, Town End Farm, had one video at the most serious category A level Detectives also found one image and two videos at category B and one video and three images at category C.

They were sent to Jurdison by another and during a period when he was suffering with mental health issues, it was said. Jurdison pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

Magistrates in South Tyneside adjourned the case for an all-options report, meaning Jurdison could be jailed when later sentenced. They also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The requirements require that within three days he attends a police station to provide a range of personal information, including his passport number. Prosecutor John Garside said: “The police have seized the defendant’s devices due to intelligence being revealed that he had indecent images on devices.

“There was one image at category A, images or videos at category B and four images or videos at category C.” Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “It’s a guilty plea at the first opportunity. This dates back to 2021, and I’ve no idea why it’s so old.

“He was open with the police and as helpful as he could be. It’s a small amount of images and at a time when he was struggling. He is in a relationship and has employment prospects. There are some mental health issues, and they fed into this at that time.

“The images were sent to him, but he accepts that it was ill-advised.”

Jurdison will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, August 14.