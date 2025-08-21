Google

A Sunderland man caught with hundreds of images of child sex abuse could be jailed.

Kieron Pipe, 25, of Lichfield Road, Southwick, was in possession of 256 images at the most serious category A when police intervened. He was also found with 103 at category B and 614 at category C, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Pipe had the images between August 3, 2020, and September 11, 2024, but no other details of his offences were revealed. Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said the category A images alone attracted a prison term of 12 months.

Mr Blakelock added: “Given the volume, the crown says it’s not suitable for this court.” Pipe pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a prohibited image of a child. Paul Hanratty, defending, said he was unable to resist Mr Blakelock’s application to have the case sent to Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing.

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and told Pipe he will be sentenced at the crown court on Friday, September 19. He was bailed with conditions to reside at his home address and not to contact prosecution witnesses.

Pipe must also have no unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18 and must not contact anyone aged under 18 via social media or the internet. He must also inform police if he possesses any new electronic device.

Capt John Green, chair of the bench, told him: “The offence is so serious that you need greater punishment than this court can give.”