Sunderland Lions' Christmas Wish campaign opens for £100 applications
The club uses money from its year-round fund raising, including the Boxing Day Dip.
Christmas has come early, thanks to Sunderland Lions Club.
Each year, the group's Christmas Wish campaign offers grants of £100 to community groups, churches and other organisations across the city to hold celebrations of the festive season.
The Lions use cash raised from their year-round fund raising activities, including the Seaburn Boxing Day Dip, to support the campaign.
And now applications for this year's scheme are open.
"Sunderland Lions Club are offering their Christmas Wish once again," said spokeswoman Anne Fielding.
"Organisations are invited to apply for up to £100 towards celebrating Christmas either by holding a part, or visit to a pantomime or some activity.
"Please note we wold like it to be used for Christmas and not just put away in the bank.
"To apply please contact Lions Mike Evans at [email protected]."