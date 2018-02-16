Sunderland lap dance bar applies for licence renewal

A lap dancing bar in Sunderland city centre has applied to renew its licence.

Little Black Book, which is in Vine Place in the city, wants a “sex entertainment venue licence” to open from 10pm to 4am seven days a week and from 10pm to 5am at the start of British summertime.

Little Black Book, in Vine Place, Sunderland city centre.

Objections to the application must be made in writing to the council before February 26.

The application was made on February 6.

Objections to the application can be made by writing to The Licensing Team, Sunderland City Council, City Services, PO Box 107, Civic Centre, Sunderland, SR2 7DN.