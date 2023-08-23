Sunderland landmarks to be lit for Ukrainian Independence Day

Landmarks across Sunderland are being lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag tomorrow night in a show of support for Ukrainian Independence Day.

Picture issued by Sunderland City Council.

Northern Spire bridge, Penshaw Monument, Fulwell Mill, Keel Square, Seaburn Lighthouse and Hylton Castle will be lit blue and yellow from dusk on Thursday 24 August.

This year's Independence Day falls exactly 18 months after Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine. It also marks 32 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "Lighting our city’s landmarks is a way of showing that our city and our country stand united in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their continued fight for freedom.

"It is particularly poignant that this year's Ukrainian Independence Day should fall on the 18 month anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.