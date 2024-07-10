Sunderland landmarks lit red and white to cheer on England in Euro semi-final against the Netherlands
Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, the white lighthouse at Seaburn and the Beacon of Light will all be lit in the England team colours tonight for the match, which kicks off at 8pm.
Meanwhile, pubs and other businesses have been decked out in England flags, and the Beacon of Light is hosting a free fanzone from 6pm, with the Yard Nine Cafe open selling refreshments. Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey said: "Absolutely delighted to be able to light up our landmarks and show support for the England team, especially with our local hero keeper Jordan Pickford.
"We’ll all be cheering on the lads, wishing them well, and that the team gets the right and winning result tonight."
Drivers and passengers can also see good luck messages on the city’s Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) at A183 Chester Road, A1018 Newcastle Road, A690 Durham Road.
Cllr Mordey added: "We’re all very proud of them, very proud of Jordan’s achievements, and Sunderland is backing them all the way. We all look forward to being able to light the landmarks not just tonight but also on Sunday to mark the final and then, hopefully, as champions! "And, whatever the results, I'd urge and remind everyone watching the games to continue doing their bit by making sure that they do so safely."
