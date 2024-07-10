Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Landmarks across Sunderland are being lit red and white as England play the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Euro 2024 tournament.

Penshaw Monument. Sunderland City Council picture.

Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, the white lighthouse at Seaburn and the Beacon of Light will all be lit in the England team colours tonight for the match, which kicks off at 8pm.

Meanwhile, pubs and other businesses have been decked out in England flags, and the Beacon of Light is hosting a free fanzone from 6pm, with the Yard Nine Cafe open selling refreshments. Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey said: "Absolutely delighted to be able to light up our landmarks and show support for the England team, especially with our local hero keeper Jordan Pickford.

"We’ll all be cheering on the lads, wishing them well, and that the team gets the right and winning result tonight."

The Beacon of Light. SCC picture.

Drivers and passengers can also see good luck messages on the city’s Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) at A183 Chester Road, A1018 Newcastle Road, A690 Durham Road.