Sunderland landmarks lit blue for World Drowning Prevention Day

Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square,Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill and the white lighthouse at Seaburn were all lit up in support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) organised awareness day. Sunderland City Council is joining the UK National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) and organisations up and down the country to support the day which has been held annually since 2021 to highlight the devastating and profound impact of drowning on families and communities, and offer life-saving solutions to prevent such tragedies.

"No-one wants to see their loved ones go through the terrible loss these families have gone through. That's why we're supporting the World Health Organisation's World Drowning Prevention day. "As a council we have long worked with partners across the city to improve and promote water safety and raise awareness of the dangers of open water. "Awareness days such as World Drowning Prevention day are a valuable opportunity to remind people of what they can do to help themselves and their families to stay safe. "We're lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the country and we want everyone who visits them to enjoy them safely. That's why we are continuing to work with water safety partners like the RLSS and RNLI and the emergency services to promote water safety. "I would urge everyone to take advantage of the wide range of useful advice that organisations such as the RNLI and the RLSS offer, to help keep themselves and their families safe this summer.” In the UK, statistics from the National Water Safety Forum show that: