Sunderland housing group Gentoo takes on 28 new apprentices

Gentoo Group has welcomed its biggest intake of apprentices in its 23-year history.

Gentoo has taken on 28 new apprentices for 2024. | 3rd party

The 28 new starters were among 480 potential candidates to be welcomed by the housing association at an open day held in Sunderland in April this year, where they spoke with the Gentoo team and found out more information about the apprenticeships.

The 2024 recruitment drive saw a range of roles, including popular trade roles in electrical, gas, plumbing, joinery and in housing and business admin roles.

It also gave applicants the opportunity to apply for the brand new role of engineering technician and construction support technician (surveying, damp inspection).

Since it was founded in 2001, Gentoo has created 353 apprenticeship opportunities with over 90% successfully completing their apprenticeship there.

The group of new colleagues spent their first week getting to know their new colleagues and learning more about the organisation. They also attended an apprentice celebration event at Nissan Sports and Social Club with past and present apprentices.

The colleagues took part in a range of team building activities and had the chance to get to know the current and past apprentices and find out more about the journey they are about to embark on.

Hannah Jackson, who has just started her joinery apprentice, said: “I’m really looking forward to starting my apprenticeship. This week I’ve already been on the van with my mentor and met lots of new people.”

Amy Murphy, a previous apprentice and now a People Support assistant in HR, said: “I was struck by how driven and committed both new and current apprentices are at the beginning of their journey. I believe this is a valuable attitude for us to have throughout our careers.”

Louise Bassett, chief executive officer, said: “I am delighted to welcome our brand-new apprentices to the organisation.

"It’s such an exciting time to join Gentoo and I’m really happy to welcome our new colleagues to be part of our journey. I’m sure each and every one of them will have successful careers here at Gentoo.”

Gentoo opens its apprenticeship applications process each spring for anyone over the age of 16. For more information, visit , visit www.gentoogroup.com/careers.