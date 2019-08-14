Sunderland house boarded up after early-morning fire at property
A Sunderland house left severely damaged by flames and smoke remains boarded up following a blaze.
Firefighters from Farringdon and Sunderland Central were called to the city’s Abercorn Road in the early hours of Tuesday, August 14 to reports of a house fire.
The property was empty at the time of the incident, with neighbours raising the alarm to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) after they smelled the smoke.
Crews attended at around 5.45am and used hose reels and breathing apparatus to fight the fire.
A spokeswoman for TWFRS confirmed that the house’s living room and its contents were 100% severely damaged by fire and smoke, while the kitchen suffered 5% smoke damage.
The semi-detached house is owned by Gentoo, and neighbours have said that the owner is away.
Crews left the scene shortly after 6.10am on Tuesday.