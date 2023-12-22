Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of DDOT drop off wrapped up nightwear ready to gift to patients on Ward E56 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Patients spending the festive season in hospital are set for a comfy Christmas after donations of pyjamas and nighties were presented to a festive appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The #NightwearBeforeChristmas campaign is run by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust in the lead up to December 25 to collect items to gift to those staying on its wards.

Staff Nurse Wendy Brown and Healthcare Assistant Jan Defty with nightwear gifted to South Tyneside District Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sunderland Royal Hospital, it is led by the Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team (DDOT), while at South Tyneside District Hospital, the Discharge Lounge help gather in the presents.

They will now be setting off on their rounds to deliver the wrapped up items to wards where older people are being cared for.

It means their pyjamas or nightgowns will be with them ready to pull on for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Claire Boylan is an Elder Life Specialist Practitioner with DDOT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We want to say a huge thank you to people and groups who have shown us such generosity once again.

“The nightwear given to our patients does make a real difference to our patients.

“All our wards make a big effort to make Christmas a special time for them, but for many, they’ll be missing out on being at home or with their loved ones and some don’t have many family members close by.

“Knowing that someone has thought about them and wanted to make them feel warm and thought of goes a long way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Woodhouse, who manages the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital, said: “It’s a lovely job helping deliver the presents out to the wards and cheers up our colleagues as well as our patients.

“We want to send a big thanks to anyone who has donated to the appeal.

“Making Christmas a comfortable and happy one is very important to us, we want our patients to know people care about them and once again our community has helped us do that.”

While the appeal has come to a close for another year, the Trust will continue to welcome other items as part of the #DonateforDignity appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is collecting new clothing, as well as items which are in a good condition and washed, along with toiletries so they are on hand for older patients.

It is being run by DDOT and The Older Persons’ Improvement Collaborative (TOPIC) to help encourage people to get up and dressed. This encourages their mobility and gives them a better sense of wellbeing.