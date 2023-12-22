Sunderland hospital patients enjoy festive comfort, thanks to 'Nightwear before Christmas' appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Patients spending the festive season in hospital are set for a comfy Christmas after donations of pyjamas and nighties were presented to a festive appeal.
The #NightwearBeforeChristmas campaign is run by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust in the lead up to December 25 to collect items to gift to those staying on its wards.
At Sunderland Royal Hospital, it is led by the Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team (DDOT), while at South Tyneside District Hospital, the Discharge Lounge help gather in the presents.
They will now be setting off on their rounds to deliver the wrapped up items to wards where older people are being cared for.
It means their pyjamas or nightgowns will be with them ready to pull on for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Claire Boylan is an Elder Life Specialist Practitioner with DDOT.
She said: “We want to say a huge thank you to people and groups who have shown us such generosity once again.
“The nightwear given to our patients does make a real difference to our patients.
“All our wards make a big effort to make Christmas a special time for them, but for many, they’ll be missing out on being at home or with their loved ones and some don’t have many family members close by.
“Knowing that someone has thought about them and wanted to make them feel warm and thought of goes a long way.”
Julie Woodhouse, who manages the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital, said: “It’s a lovely job helping deliver the presents out to the wards and cheers up our colleagues as well as our patients.
“We want to send a big thanks to anyone who has donated to the appeal.
“Making Christmas a comfortable and happy one is very important to us, we want our patients to know people care about them and once again our community has helped us do that.”
While the appeal has come to a close for another year, the Trust will continue to welcome other items as part of the #DonateforDignity appeal.
It is collecting new clothing, as well as items which are in a good condition and washed, along with toiletries so they are on hand for older patients.
It is being run by DDOT and The Older Persons’ Improvement Collaborative (TOPIC) to help encourage people to get up and dressed. This encourages their mobility and gives them a better sense of wellbeing.
Drop off points for any donations are the Alexandra Centre, which is on E Floor at Sunderland Royal Hospital, or the Moorland Unit reception at South Tyneside District Hospital, which is opposite the Outpatient Department.