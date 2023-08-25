Much-loved Sunderland author, actor and TV presenter Terry Deary is to be honoured by The Customs House after decades of bringing history to life for children and young people.

Terry, 77, a former Monkwearmouth Grammar School pupil, has written more than 300 fiction and non-fiction books in the past 45 years, selling in excess of 36 million copies in 45 languages.

Terry Deary. Submitted picture.

He is best known for his 'Horrible Histories' series, first published 30 years ago and still popular thanks to a CBBC television series, theatre shows and a movie based on the books.

The Customs House Academy, launched to mark the 150th anniversary of the South Shields building’s opening, 'recognises and honours the achievements of exceptional individuals who have made a major contribution to the world of arts and entertainment and have a significant connection with South Tyneside'.

Terry will be made an Honorary Fellow of the Academy on Thursday, September 28.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “Our Honorary Fellows are fantastic role models for the young people of the area, as they represent what can be achieved in the field of arts and entertainment with dedication and hard work”.

Terry Deary will join Sarah Millican, Jason Cook, Chris & Rosie Ramsay, Jade Thirlwall, Joe McElderry, Nadine Shah, Jamie Lambert, Encore, Ann-Marie Owens, John Woodvine, John Hays, Tom Kelly, John Miles, Andy Bogle, Lindsay Kemp, Sheila Graber, Bob Olley, Alex Ferguson, Richard Ord, George Irving, Sandford Goudie, Nigel Begg, Jeff Brown, Janis Blower, Kevin Maguire, Peter Flannery, Alfie Joey, Graeme Thompson and Pete Zulu in receiving the honour.

Members of the public can buy tickets for the event, priced at £35 each (£30 for Friends of The Customs House, which includes a three-course meal and a glass of fizz on arrival.