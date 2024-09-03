Sunderland honours seafaring heroes on Merchant Navy Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland has been honouring seafarers on Merchant Navy Day.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Allison Chisnall, raised The Red Ensign flag at City Hall this morning, and welcomed guests to the Mayor’s Parlour for a celebration of the Merchant Navy. Sunderland City Council was one of many local authorities across the country invited to raise the flag in support of Merchant Navy Day, and this was the tenth consecutive year the Red Ensign has been raised in the city to mark the occasion.

Merchant Navy Day, which falls on September 3, was first held in 2000, with the 'Fly the Red Ensign' campaign launched in 2015 to remind people of its national significance and encourage their support.

September 3 was the day Britain and France officially declared war on Germany in 1939.

Seafarers made many sacrifices in the treacherous seas of both world wars to to keep Britain and its allies supplied with every day items, such as food and fuel.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, said: "I am honoured to represent the people of Sunderland on Merchant Navy Day as we pay tribute to all who have served in the Merchant Navy by raising the famous Red Ensign here at City Hall.

"This city has a longstanding connection to the Merchant Navy, with many of our residents serving in the merchant marine, so the people of Sunderland recognise the contribution it makes to all our lives.”

During the reception the Mayor delivered a welcome speech. Lucy Winskell, Lord-Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear read out a message from HRH The Earl of Wessex, and Captain Stephen Healy, Master of Trinity House delivered a speech about the Merchant Navy. A minute's silence was also held to reflect and remember those merchant seamen and women who have lost their lives.

The flag will fly at City Hall until Friday, September 6.