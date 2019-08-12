The property had been cordoned off for safety

Emergency workers have been working to make the property, whose driveway and front garden appears to have sunk by over a foot, safe for the residents.

The alarm was raised on Saturday, August 10, when residents on Broomshields Avenue in Sunderland, noticed that the silver Mercedes had sunken into the ground.

Residents were without gas and water for most of Sunday, August 11, until Northumbrian Water could make repairs to a broken water pipe.

The silver Mercedes can be seen sunken into the driveway

One house remains completely cordoned off while the entrance of the property next door is also blocked off.

Neighbours have said that there has been subsidence in that area for decades.

One neighbour said: "This subsidence has been going on, for what I know, for the last sixty years or so. Where it was first noticed was my back window in the old kitchen.

“The cracks keep opening up all the time where it has been filled in. It's unfortunate."

Emergency workers have been working to make the property safe

Sunderland County Council said the subsidence was an isolated incident.

A spokesperson said: “Following the appearance of a depression in the front garden of a property in Broomshields Avenue, Sunderland City Council’s Building Control Team have been currently liaising with the home owners, emergency services and utility companies to make the property safe.”

A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said that water had been restored on Sunday afternoon.

They said: “We were made aware of damage to one of our pipes following subsidence at the property, shortly before 9am this morning (August 11). Our team attended the site to fix the problem, which required us to temporarily shut off water to a small number of properties.

“Water was restored to those properties around 3.30pm (August 11). We apologise to those customers who were inconvenienced.