Sunderland-based Gentoo Homes is moving into neighbouring Newcastle following the launch of a new development there.

The 99-home development called Scholars' Garden is in the West Denton area of the city and "consists of high quality, spacious two-bedroom bungalows and a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes all featuring photo-voltaic panels".

The first homes will be ready to move into in 2025 and the organisation has already taken its first early bird reservations following a pre-launch event in June.

The homes are to be built on the site of a former school.

Gentoo Homes is the private housebuilding arm of Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo Group.

Joanne Gordon, Homes & Development director at Gentoo Homes said: “We are delighted to launch Scholars’ Gardens in Newcastle. The development is in a great location and the spacious homes are perfect for anyone looking to move to a brand-new, sought-after location.

“This is the first development we’ve launched in Newcastle since 2017, and the residents in the local area have been really accommodating while we are working near their homes and have really welcomed us into their community.”

Leanne Thompson, head of Sales & Customer Experience at Gentoo Homes, said: “We were thrilled at how successful our pre-launch was in June and we’re looking forward to opening our brand-new show homes, so customers can see the potential the new builds have.”

Anyone interested will have a chance to see the new show homes in November. For more information visit www.gentoohomes.com or call 07561 601 973.