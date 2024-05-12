Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Runs

More than 4,000 runners are signed up to take part in this year’s Sunderland City Runs events - with thousands more expected to turn out and cheer them on.

Today, Sunday, May 12, sees the return of the Sunderland City 10k, Sunderland City Half Marathon and the Active Sunderland BIG 3k.

The number of entries is 20% compared to 2023, and with the sun expected to shine, organisers are looking forward to the events showcasing the city to runners and spectators.

Start times

All three races will be started by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, and the start times are as follows:

9:00am – start of the Active Sunderland Big 3k on St. Mary’s Way next to Keel Square

10:00am – start of Sunderland City 10K on St. Mary’s Way

10:25am – start of Sunderland City Half Marathon on St. Mary’s Way Both the 10k and half marathon routes take in the city centre and coast

10k route

Sunderland 10k route

Half marathon route

Sunderland half marathon route

Road closures

The races do involve some road closures and below is a guide to the times drivers need to be aware of, though there may be some changes.

Road closures

Leading club athletes from around the region will be competing at the front of the 10k and half marathon

Many participants will be raising money for good causes, including a big team supporting official charity partner Red Sky Foundation

A large number of students from the University of Sunderland will be running or volunteering at the event

Leading runners in the 10k and half marathon will be competing for bespoke trophies that have been created by the National Glass Centre especially for the event

Event partners include Everyone Active, Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square and the University of Sunderland