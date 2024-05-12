Sunderland half marathon, 10k and 3k start times, routes and road closures for 2024

By Ross Robertson
Published 10th May 2024, 13:22 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 08:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland City Runs Sunderland City Runs
Sunderland City Runs

More than 4,000 runners are signed up to take part in this year’s Sunderland City Runs events - with thousands more expected to turn out and cheer them on.

Today, Sunday, May 12, sees the return of the Sunderland City 10k, Sunderland City Half Marathon and the Active Sunderland BIG 3k.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The number of entries is 20% compared to 2023, and with the sun expected to shine, organisers are looking forward to the events showcasing the city to runners and spectators.

Start times

All three races will be started by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, and the start times are as follows:

  • 9:00am – start of the Active Sunderland Big 3k on St. Mary’s Way next to Keel Square
  • 10:00am – start of Sunderland City 10K on St. Mary’s Way
  • 10:25am – start of Sunderland City Half Marathon on St. Mary’s Way

    • Both the 10k and half marathon routes take in the city centre and coast

10k route

Sunderland 10k routeSunderland 10k route
Sunderland 10k route

Half marathon route

Sunderland half marathon routeSunderland half marathon route
Sunderland half marathon route

Road closures

The races do involve some road closures and below is a guide to the times drivers need to be aware of, though there may be some changes.

Road closuresRoad closures
Road closures

Leading club athletes from around the region will be competing at the front of the 10k and half marathon

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many participants will be raising money for good causes, including a big team supporting official charity partner Red Sky Foundation

A large number of students from the University of Sunderland will be running or volunteering at the event

Leading runners in the 10k and half marathon will be competing for bespoke trophies that have been created by the National Glass Centre especially for the event

Event partners include Everyone Active, Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square and the University of Sunderland

The Event Village in Keel Square will offer food, drink and entertainment, featuring charities, sponsors and other event partners

Related topics:Road Closures

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.