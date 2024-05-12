Sunderland half marathon, 10k and 3k start times, routes and road closures for 2024
More than 4,000 runners are signed up to take part in this year’s Sunderland City Runs events - with thousands more expected to turn out and cheer them on.
Today, Sunday, May 12, sees the return of the Sunderland City 10k, Sunderland City Half Marathon and the Active Sunderland BIG 3k.
The number of entries is 20% compared to 2023, and with the sun expected to shine, organisers are looking forward to the events showcasing the city to runners and spectators.
Start times
All three races will be started by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, and the start times are as follows:
- 9:00am – start of the Active Sunderland Big 3k on St. Mary’s Way next to Keel Square
- 10:00am – start of Sunderland City 10K on St. Mary’s Way
- 10:25am – start of Sunderland City Half Marathon on St. Mary’s Way
Both the 10k and half marathon routes take in the city centre and coast
10k route
Half marathon route
Road closures
The races do involve some road closures and below is a guide to the times drivers need to be aware of, though there may be some changes.
Leading club athletes from around the region will be competing at the front of the 10k and half marathon
Many participants will be raising money for good causes, including a big team supporting official charity partner Red Sky Foundation
A large number of students from the University of Sunderland will be running or volunteering at the event
Leading runners in the 10k and half marathon will be competing for bespoke trophies that have been created by the National Glass Centre especially for the event
Event partners include Everyone Active, Holiday Inn Sunderland in Keel Square and the University of Sunderland
The Event Village in Keel Square will offer food, drink and entertainment, featuring charities, sponsors and other event partners
