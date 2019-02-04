Sunderland Greggs shop is named best in country after beating 1,700 other outlets

Staff at a Sunderland Greggs shop are celebrating after it was named the best of the company's 1,700 outlets.

The shop, at 28 The Bridges, received the accolade based on their excellent all-round performance during the past 12 months, which includes "demonstrating outstanding customer service, great standards, excellent shop sales and great teamwork.

Now in its ninth year, the competition saw Greggs shops across the country compete for the title of ‘Greggs Shop of the Year.’

Shops were ranked on a monthly basis against a number of key performance criteria.

Those entering the final rounds of the competition received a series of unannounced visits by regional management teams to assess standards, with CEO Roger Whiteside and people and retail director Roisin Currie making the final judgement.

Shop manager Donna Flood said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’ve won.

"This is a great accomplishment for our team and we’ll continue to do our best in providing an excellent service for our customers.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director at Greggs, said: “This is an incredible achievement by Donna and the team.

It’s obvious how much they enjoy serving their local community and how committed they are to delivering the highest operational standards consistently.

“This award celebrates the excellent retail standards the team have created, they should all be extremely proud of themselves, just as we are to have them in our business.”