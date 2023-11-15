Sunderland 'gorilla-rescuer' Andrew Dunn receives MBE from the King

He has helped to save elephant and gorilla species from extinction

Andrew Dunn MBE receives his award from Charles III, while his daughters Theresa and Rachel look on.

A Sunderland man has been given MBE by Charles III for services to wildlife conservation in Nigeria, to which he has devoted his life.

Andrew Dunn has been based there for 20 years, but has also lived in other African countries including Liberia, Cameroon and Kenya.

He is country director for the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which runs zoos and aquariums in New York where it has its headquarters in the Bronx Zoo.

Major zoos have outreach programmes around the world and WCS's mission is to save endangered species in the wild.

WCS saves wildlife and habitats in 14 priority regions globally through science, conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature.

Andrew Dunn chatted about conservation with the king during the investiture.

Andrew, 59, has been instrumental in saving elephants from extinction in an area of northern Nigeria, alongside similar success with the Cross River gorilla.

His route into conservation was partly inspired by Alf Bennett, his biology teacher at Monkwearmouth College. Now, many years later Mr Bennett's efforts have paid off.

Unaware until the morning of his MBE presentation that the king himself would be conducting the investiture, Andrew travelled to Buckingham Palace with, to his delight, proud daughters Theresa, 17 and Rachel, 15, both St Anthony's pupils.

Further up the queue Terry Waite was being knighted.

Andrew said: "It's really an award for all the staff in the organisation. We focus on gorillas, elephants, lions and chimpanzees.

"It's difficult enough in places like Kenya or Tanzania, but in Nigeria, where you've got a population of at least 120 million and growing, with high levels of poverty and insecurity, it's even harder to protect them.

Speaking of the King Charles, Andrew added: "We chatted for a bit. He's a sharp guy. He must have talked to a hundred-odd people.

"I think he was a bit surprised that I live in Nigeria.

"We talked a bit about how difficult conservation is in Africa.

"The ceremony was a bit nerve-wracking. It was a long morning and there was a lot of people there.