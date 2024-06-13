Sunderland funeral home shares advice for those grieving on Father’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For most, Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate and share their love for a parent. But for those who have experienced the death of a fatherly figure, including dads, step-dads and grandads, or are a bereaved father themselves, it can often bring up feelings of grief and upset.

With research from Co-op Funeralcare showing that 89% of people in the North East experienced the death of a loved one in the past five years, Fulwell (Co-op) Funeralcare, Sunderland, is reaching out to the community this Father’s Day to offer advice and support for those who may be struggling this time of the year.

As part of this, Co-op Funeralcare has joined up with Child Bereavement UK to sponsor an animated short film created to help bereaved people of all ages understand their grief and find ways to cope.

Alongside the animation, which explores some of the feelings and challenges a person might experience as part of their grief, both Fulwell (Co-op) Funeralcare and Child Bereavement UK have also shared guidance for the local community on managing grief during special occasions:

Keep talking: Talk to your family and friends about how you’re feeling and discuss whether you’d like to do something together and what that might be.

Be kind to yourself: For many families, the build-up to special occasions can feel worse than the day itself. Make time for yourself and try not to put yourself under undue stress or pressure.

Do what feels right for you: There is no wrong or right way to mark a special occasion. Don’t feel you need to stick to a plan or conform to what other people expect of you or what they are doing.

Make new traditions: Some families find comfort in creating their own fresh traditions, for example by doing something special together, taking part in fun activities, trying something creative or just taking time out to remember the person who has died.

Do something you remember: People say that doing something in memory of their special person can be a good way to mark an occasion, such as cooking a meal they liked or visiting somewhere that reminds you of them.

There is no time limit: Remember there is no time limit on grief; while the pain of grief may become more manageable with time, memories will always be with you.

The home will also be opening its doors on Friday 14 June from 11am to 12:30pm for a bereavement café. Attendees are invited to talk about anything they’d like, not just death and bereavement, and can take part in a host of creative, therapeutic activities while enjoying a cup of tea and a slice of cake with others facing similar situations.

The group aims to provide locals with advice on the support available in the community as well as opportunities to meet others and share experiences. Guests will also be able to take part in a Father’s Day raffle raising fund for The Aplastic Anaemia Trust.

Tim Bloomer, Head of North Client Operations at Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Special days like Father’s Day can bring about powerful emotions for those who have experienced the death of a loved one – no matter how much time may have passed.

“And it’s important for our community to know that we’re not just here for you while planning a funeral but to offer continuous support during a difficult time.

“We hope these tips, our bereavement groups, and Child Bereavement UK’s short animation can help a person navigate through their grief on what could be a potentially difficult day. However, if you do need more support, please visit Co-op Funeralcare’s grief and bereavement resource page or pop into your local home to speak to one of our team.”

Maninder Hayre, Director of Services and Partnerships at Child Bereavement UK, added: “Occasions like Father’s Day with its big build up in the shops and media can be particularly poignant for those who are missing someone special who has died, be it a father, father figure, child or anyone else important to them.

“Knowing that how you’re feeling is normal and finding ways to cope with difficult feelings can be helpful. Whether you’re grieving yourself or being supportive to someone you know, we hope this film will help people to understand their grief as well as feel better understood.”

You can watch the Child Bereavement UK animated film ‘What is grief?’ by visiting https://youtu.be/ksG3bgy1GT8