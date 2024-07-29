Sunderland funeral director in Mr Gay Great Britain final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland man will be flying the flag for Wearside at the finals of Mr Gay Great Britain.

Stephen Corpe of High Barnes is among the line-up for the competition at the Alnwick Garden in Northumberland on August 26, which also happens to be Stephen's 54th birthday.

The judging panel will be headed by Jane Percy, Duchess of Northumberland and on the evening contestants will parade in formal wear, national costume and beachwear.

However, charity and community work will also form part of the the judges' decisions.

Stephen runs Manor Homes Funerals, which has an outlet in Town End Farm.

He started the business 25 years ago. But he is a chartered surveyor by profession and previously worked in the Civil Service on diversity and equality.

He also sings with Northern Proud Voices choir and other members of the group will be among his friends and supporters on a bus trip to Alnwick for the competition.

So far Stephen has raised around £3,500 for two charities: the Charlie & Carter Foundation which supports the families of seriously ill children, and Pride Action North, where Stephen is also a trustee.

He is taking on a three peaks challenge before a charity flight in a Tiger Moth over Northumberland.

Stephen told the Echo: "I'm obviously quite a lot older than most of the other competitors. In fact I'm the oldest by quite some way. But I'm in it to win it.

"It's not just a beauty pageant. It's about doing work in the community, community involvement and charity work.

"Friends said I should give it a go, so that's why I decided to enter. I'm single now and just want to give a little bit back to the community.

"At this age I never expected to be doing Mr Gay Great Britain, but I'm through to the finals and I'll give it my best shot.”

You can vote for Stephen in the competition by “liking” him on the Mr Gay Great Britain Facebook page.