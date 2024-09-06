Sunderland flying the flag for Emergency Services Day

Sunderland is flying the flag to mark the annual Emergency Services Day on Monday, September 9.

At 9am, on the ninth day of the ninth month - 999 - the Emergency Services flag will be raised at City Hall as public buildings across the country show their appreciation for those who work in the police, fire and rescue, ambulance, NHS, maritime (Coastguard and lifeboats) and search and rescue (mountain, lowland, mine and cave).

A two-minute silence will also be held at 9am to honour the more than 7,500 emergency workers who have lost their lives in service in the last 200 years.

This is the seventh year the commemoration has taken place to raise public awareness of the work and sacrifice of all those involved.

Based on the success of Armed Forces Day, Emergency Services Day is also designed to promote the work of the emergency services, share community safety messages and encourage more people to volunteer in roles ranging from special constables and retained firefighters, to RNLI/Coastguard crew and NHS community responders.

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, said: “Approximately two million people across the country work to keep our emergency services running, and many of these are volunteers doing valuable work to keep us safe.

“We all hope we won’t have to use these services, but they are vital, and I am proud that Sunderland is flying the flag to show our appreciation for the hard work of Emergency Service Workers. I hope people will see the flag flying at City Hall and other public buildings and be encouraged to pay their own personal tributes."

Founder and chief executive of Emergency Services Day, Tom Scholes-Fogg said: “I am delighted that Sunderland City Council is continuing to support 999 Day.

"On Emergency Services Day, let us honour all those who serve. From the 250,000 first responders who run into danger and risk their lives each day to protect our communities, to the more than 1.5million people serving in other roles and behind the scenes.

"Their unwavering commitment and selfless service make a profound difference in our lives and for that our nation is immensely grateful.”