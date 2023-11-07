Sunderland firefighter rescues cat from tree on very last day before retirement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A firefighter capped off his 22-year career by completing a classic rescue on his final day before retirement.

Micky Longstaff with Lee Chape with the cat and its owner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Micky Longstaff, 50, based at Sunderland's Marley Park Community Fire Station, thought he was the victim of a prank when he was called out to rescue a cat which was stuck up a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unfortunate feline had been trapped in the tree for two days, and Micky and his colleagues were dispatched to assist.

"We were called by the RSPCA who had been trying to get the cat down but were struggling due to how flimsy the tree was," he said.

“When you usually turn up to these sorts of rescues, you’ll pitch your ladder and the cat will quite happily jump down before you even get up there, but this one was different.

“After a quick chat with the RSPCA and a tutorial on how to use their neck loop safely we got to work helping free the cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was sent up to rescue the moggy in our Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) alongside a new firefighter who’d never used the equipment before.

“Once we were up there I was almost certain the cat was going to jump down, but it didn’t and we managed to manoeuvre it into a carry case and bring it down to safety.

“I used to always get asked ‘do you really rescue cats from trees’ and I thought it was quite fitting that my last job, on my last shift, with some of my closest friends was to rescue a cat from a tree.”

Micky Longstaff.

Station Manager for Marley Park, Lee Bell, thanked Micky for his long service and wished him well in the future.

Micky Longstaff with his blue watch colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mick has been a dedicated firefighter over the past 22 years, he sets a wonderful example and will be a big miss on station," he said.

“With it potentially being the last job Micky was going to be attending on behalf of the service, it was only right that he was the one to go up and get the cat.

“It provided everyone with a good laugh and a great memory of an incredible man.

“We can’t always attend every animal rescue around the region but when we can help the littlest amongst us, we will be there.”

Micky Longstaff retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky has now retired from TWFRS after 22 years, spending most of that time at Marley Park and its previous iteration of Fulwell Station.

The fire and rescue service He will be a big miss by everyone on the blue watch, especially fellow firefighter Lee Chape, who has been on the same watch as Micky since they started their careers.