Sunderland features on world's longest football scarf to help launch summer camps

The world’s longest multi-club football scarf has been unveiled this morning, with Sunderland AFC featuring among the teams represented.

Organisers say the impressive scarf is the result of more than 500 combined hours spent across design, knitting, and sewing with each club element hand-sewn by a team of specialists in Manchester.

The gargantuan garment, which features 70 clubs across England, Wales and Scotland, has been revealed to mark the launch of the Kellogg’s Football Camps programme.

The football camps are for girls and boys aged five to 15, aimed at supporting parents in keeping their kids active and entertained across the nation during the school summer holidays.

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is one of the venues for the football camps.

Kellogg’s is giving away 30,000 free places for the camps before they kick off this summer.

Former Sunderland star Demi Stokes was at the launch, along with her Manchester City Women’s team mates Chloe Kelly and Ruby Mace, where they surprised a group of young players as they trained at City’s Etihad Campus.

Chris Silcock, managing director of Kellanova - the company that owns Kellogg’s - said: “Most families will be within 15 miles of a Kellogg’s Football Camp, giving children up and down Britain an opportunity to get active this summer.

“Run by FA qualified coaches, the camps aim to be fun and to give girls and boys the opportunity to get onto the pitch and follow in the footsteps of their footballing heroes.”

Speaking on behalf of the EFL’s involvement in the programme, former Hull City and England defender, Michael Dawson said: "For me, football camps during school breaks were where I had the most fun, kicking the football around with your mates.

“The EFL has such an advantage being part of so many different communities up and down the country, and to have Kellogg’s on board this summer to give so many kids the same opportunity I had when I was younger is really exciting.”

Kellogg’s Football Camps sessions will take place throughout the summer school holidays from July to September.