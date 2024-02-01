Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans heading to the Riverside for the derby game against Middlesbrough are being asked to be on the same side when it comes to caring for the environment this weekend.

The North East clash coincides with the Green Football Weekend, a national initiative which

encourages fans to do something sustainable for the planet, however big or small - hoping to show that little changes can make a big difference.

And it is highlighting ways in which Sunderland and Middlesbrough fans can play their part, including making use of recycling facilities, going vegan for the day or arriving at the ground by greener routes than normal.

Green Football Weekend is also being supported by Sunderland Football Club, who last year announced ambitious plans to halve its emissions by 2030 and be net zero by 2040.

Sunderland’s plans involve a solar farm and potential geothermal energy.

The club’s chief operating officer, Steve Davision, said: “The targets are ambitious but ultimately, going carbon neutral as a club is not only environmentally friendly but also will give us more money to spend on football - and we haven’t lost sight of that goal for an instant.”.

At Saturday’s game fans are being offered the chance to bring damaged or unwanted small electrical items to the match and have them collected to be recycled.

The two drop-off points are at the FanZone and outside the North Stand.

The club is accepting mobile phones, remote controls, VCRs, digiboxes, electrical toys, kettles, hair dryers, electric toothbrushes, shavers, vapes, small kitchen appliances, small power tools, small radios, small clocks

However, Middlesbrough want to make it clear other items can’t be taken, (and which should be taken to the nearest recycling centre), including ovens, dishwashers, fridges, washing machines, TVs, laptops/computers, and lightbulbs.

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Submitted picture.

The club is also asking fans to think about ways they might make their match-day journey more sustainable.

There are bike racks at the Riverside, located at the FanZone and outside of the East Stand.

Those travelling from further afield, especially away fans are asked to consider car sharing with friends or family as a way of saving costs on fuel and parking.

Another big feature of this year’s environmental push is vegetarian and vegan food with organisers pointing out the surprising size in the reduction of carbon emissions if football fans around the country opted for a meat-free day.

Middlesbrough offers vegetarian and vegan food options at the kiosks on the Riverside concourses, while the club’s hospitality lounges use seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with a range of vegetarian and vegan options.

The whole weekend also links into EFL Green Clubs.

EFL Green Clubs is a voluntary, league-wide scheme that supports clubs across the country to improve their environmental operations.

Boro are one of 52 clubs currently on board, working with the scheme’s delivery partner, GreenCode, to assess the club’s environmental performance and discover steps for continual improvement.