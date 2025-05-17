A Sunderland fan celebrated an unforgettable day, winning a £136k car and cash prize just hours before cheering on his team in a dramatic play-off semi-final win.

Ian Heslop, from South Shields, won an £86,000 Range Rover D300 Dynamic SE in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.

The 51-year-old couldn’t contain his laughter when the BOTB team rolled up to his doorstep with his new set of wheels earlier in the day.

“No way! I can’t believe it,” he giggled. “This is just fabulous! I’ve come close to winning a couple of times, but you never actually think it’s going to happen to you. What an amazing surprise.”

The win came just hours before Ian and his son watched their beloved Sunderland beat Coventry in the Championship play-off semi-final, with a nail-biting 3-2 win on aggregate sealed in the dying seconds.

“It was an amazing day. I was totally shocked to win the car. It’s not every day you win something like this. Then to win the football in such dramatic fashion was the icing on the cake. It’s fair to say I was on cloud nine.

“It’s one of the best experiences I’ve felt in football, and it was even more special with my son being there.”

Ian, who works as an estate planning consultant, got to sit in the driver’s seat of his new driver and start up the engine. But the surprises didn’t end there, as a £50,000 cash prize was also hiding in the boot.

Despite his love of the car, Ian said he was planning on taking the cash alternative as he and his family are moving house. “It’s a tough decision, but this is the right decision for us just now,” he said.

Looking ahead to the play-off final at Wembley on May 24, Ian has made a bold prediction - Sunderland to beat Sheffield United 2-1.