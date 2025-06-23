Sunderland fan caught trying to take cocaine into Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium

Google star rating: 4.4. | Getty Images

A football fan scored an own goal when he tried to take cocaine into a ground to watch Sunderland play a crucial league match, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corey Smith, 25, was searched on his way into Norwich City’s Carrow Road stadium ahead of an evening Championship clash on Tuesday, April 8. Security staff found Smith, of Newriggs, Fatfield, Washington, to be carrying two small bags of white powder.

He was arrested and confessed his guilt in the back of a police car outside – and a forensic test proved the substance was the illegal class A substance. South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was not told which team he was supporting but it is believed he was stopped as he tried to enter the away fans end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was drawn 0-0, securing Sunderland a place in the Championship play-offs, from which they later won promotion to the Premier League. Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “He has gone to Norwich City’s football stadium and has been searched by police and security at around 7.45pm.

Estimated allocation: 2,500. | Getty Images

“They found two small bags with a powder which were tested and came back as being cocaine. This is an offence which triggers a football banning order. A police report has been requested but that hasn’t come back. There’s going to be, potentially, an application for a football banning order. It’s one that’s going to be contested.”

Smith, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession. Ben Hurst, defending, confirmed the banning order application would be resisted when heard later. Mr Hurst said: “The drugs matter was admitted in interview, which was in the back of a police car. He’s a young man who’s made a silly mistake and accepts that.”

The court was told Smith had spent most of a day in police cells awaiting his court appearance, having been arrested on a warrant. District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his day’s detention would serve as punishment and sentence for his offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She granted him unconditional bail to attend the same court on Friday, November 14, for the banning order application. The judge imposed £85 court costs and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.