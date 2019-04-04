Sunderland families celebrate Easter with cracking work on painted eggs
The Easter holidays are just around the corner - but before the schools break up, you and your little ones have been getting crafty.
We put a call out for you to share pictures of your decorated eggs, and you really have delivered! We have got cartoon characters, animal friends and scenes of fun complete with paint, glitter and cardboard. Take a look through our pictures and check out some of these creations.
Easter eggs by Maizie Anderson, 9, from Easington Lane Primary School. Picture: Ashley Amber Anderson.