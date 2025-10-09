A Sunderland drug user struck fear into his former partner by sending her social media messages despite being banned from contacting her by a court.

Glen Scrafton, 34, of Dene Lane, Fulwell, first breached a five-year restraining order by posting a Facebook friend request on the night of Friday, August 15. Magistrates in South Tyneside heard the mum awoke to the unwanted and unsolicited message the next morning.

And on Monday, September 8, he breached the order again by sending her an emoji image via TikTok. At the time of committing both offences, he was awaiting sentence for an earlier breach of the order.

At a court hearing on Friday, August 8, he pleaded guilty to contacting her between Thursday, July 3, and Monday, July 7. He appeared again in court on Wednesday, October 8, to admit two new counts of breaching a restraining order.

Scrafton further pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to custody, on Monday, September 29. Prosecutor Keith Laidlaw said: “The restraining order states that he is not to contact her directly or indirectly.

“She will say that she woke up to a Facebook friend request on August 16, which she knew was from him. On September 8, there was a TikTok message, which again was from him. It was an emoji.”

In a statement, the woman said she had been in a relationship with Scrafton for a year, but it had become “toxic”. She said he was abusive and was jailed for assaulting her, leading to the restraining order.

The woman added he had contacted her numerous times afterwards, which she had not reported to police out of fear and his latest offences had made her “fearful”. Joanne Gatens, defending, said Scrafton’s July conviction was based on a guilty plea entered on the basis the victim had also sent him messages.

Mrs Gatens said Scrafton had been in the throes of drug addiction when committing his new offences. She insisted he had sent the messages “at arm’s length” and had not approached the woman in person.

Magistrates adjourned the case for Scrafton to be assessed for a drug treatment programme, ahead of sentencing at the same court on Monday, November 3. They granted him bail on condition he does not contact the woman and works with the Probation Service.