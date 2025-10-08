Google

A Sunderland danger driver sped from police at up to 80mph - before slowing and leaping from his still moving car, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Jones’ motoring madness on Friday, April 25, caused an initial chase to be abandoned due to safety concerns. But it restarted minutes later in and around Hylton Street and Gleneagles Road, Grindon, prosecutor Clare Haswell said.

Instead of coming quietly, Jones, of Maria Street, New Silksworth, jumped from the moving Seat Leon – and two passengers also fled. Jones was detained and tests showed he was over the legal limit for cocaine and its breakdown product BZE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now been handed an interim driving ban ahead of sentencing on Wednesday, October 22. Ms Haswell told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “An officer was on duty when he passed a silver Seat Leon.

“When he turned his vehicle around, the other car was no longer in sight. He then saw the vehicle, travelling at speed, and thought that it was trying to evade him. He illuminated his lights and sirens, but the other vehicle reached an estimated speed of up to 80mph in a 30mph area.

Google

“The driver went around a roundabout the wrong way and overtook a member of the public, causing the pursuit to be aborted. The pursuit reengaged a few minutes later and went into Hylton Street.

“The driver exited the driver’s side, and two passengers got out of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a garden wall. The defendant was detained. He was searched and was found to be in possession of a bag of white powder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving and two counts of drug driving. He also admitted failing to stop for police and failing to stop after an accident.

Jones gave a reading for cocaine in blood of greater than 32mcg. The legal limit is 10mcg. And his reading for BZE in blood was greater than 800mcg, against a legal limit of 50mcg.

Chris Wilson, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “Admissions were made at the first available opportunity. This is a case where pre-sentence reports will be needed. I would submit that your sentencing powers are sufficient.”

Judge Passfield granted Jones unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court.