A Sunderland cyclist is to pedal his way round all 92 Football and Premier League stadiums to raise money for local schoolchildren.

Craig Bromfield's epic football ground cycle will take him around 2,200 miles. | Sunderland Echo

Craig Bromfield from Ryhope but originally from Southwick, will start and end his 2,200 mile solo trip at the Stadium of Light, beginning on Friday, August 23.

Despite currently nursing back pain, he aims to return within 30 days and hopes to complete the ride in as few as 26.

His accommodation will consist of wild camping.

Much of the money Craig raises will go to the Link School in Pallion; an alternative learning provider working with young learners and their families across the city.

His target figure is £4,600; £50 for each of the 92 clubs. However, he expects to top that and is already up to £2,000.

Craig, 51, has been in contact with Together For Children and already helped supply the school with two table tennis tables and some PE kit.

He said: "So far I've raised two grand. The target is £4,600, which is £50 per club, but I reckon I'll raise more than that.

"It's scheduled to last 30 days, but I reckon I might do it in 26. The plan is to start and finish at the Stadium of Light."

Craig made the news in 2021 with the publication of his book Be Good, Love Brian: Growing up with Brian Clough, about the help given by the legendary football manager to Craig and his family during the tough 1980s.

Craig added: "I'm doing the 92 league clubs and Wembley; plus Hartlepool, because Brian Clough managed Hartlepool United. My last day is going to be Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and Sunderland.

"It's about 2,200 miles in total, but normally I get lost a bit so it might go up to 2,500.

"I met the head and the deputy head. They look after the kids brilliantly. The kids are on the whole well behaved and it's just about giving them more opportunities.

“We've paid for children to have days out, have football training and kits. If kids want to get into sports but can't afford it, we'll support them.”

To donate, visit Craig's GoFundMe page.