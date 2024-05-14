Sunderland Culture looking for a new boss at a crucial time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Sunderland is a city also going through a monumental period of positive change’

Chief executive of Sunderland Culture, Rebecca Ball, has been appointed to a senior role at Arts Council England. Picture by David Wood.

Sunderland Culture is looking for a new leader.

Rebecca Ball, chief executive since 2021, has been appointed Arts Council England’s new area director for the North and takes up her new role in August. A recruitment process is underway.

Sunderland Culture brings together some of the city’s best cultural assets and activities to realise the ambition of a city brimming with creative potential.

Created in 2016, it brings together its own team with staff from Sunderland City Council and University of Sunderland to bring a programme of exhibitions, performances, learning and participation, audience development, marketing and communications across various events and venues.

Developments are progressing at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens. The city’ £1.5million Culture Start programme launches this year, led by Sunderland Culture and key partners across the city to "mitigate the impact of poverty using culture, for thousands of children and young people in Sunderland".

The organisation comprises the three main funders of arts in the city: Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, Sunderland City Council and University of Sunderland.

Jane Earl, chair of Sunderland Culture, said: “We’re sorry to be losing Rebecca, but the role she is going to is one of the most senior and influential arts roles in the country and we’re thrilled for her.

“We are now looking for a highly motivated, creative and energetic individual who can take the organisation forward into the next phase of its development.

“Our work has an outstanding reputation and we’re well regarded nationally. We’ve built excellent innovative partnerships with national organisations and nurtured talent in our own area. We have a fantastic team of staff and partners, and a supportive board of trustees.

“We are at the crux of change in the way we celebrate and cement the heritage and future of glass making in Sunderland as we work on new plans for the National Glass Centre.

“Sunderland is a city also going through a monumental period of positive change; with more than £1.53bn of private and public money being invested in the city in recent years, regeneration is happening at an unprecedented pace and scale.

“So it’s a great time for the right candidate to join us.”