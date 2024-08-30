Sunderland councillors at odds over winter fuel payments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Labour council leader has defended his party’s new national Government over criticism of the withdrawal of the Winter Fuel Payment for millions of pensioners.

Council leader Michael Mordey has hit back at claims from Lib Dem councillor Heather Fagan over the Winter Fuel Payment. | 3rd party

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has called for a Commons vote on the decision, which he says is the government's "first big mistake".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stopping the payment of up to £300 from mid-September to around 10 million pensioners not on benefits, will save about £1.4billion per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Labour Government blames the move on a £22billion financial "black hole" which Chancellor Rachel Reeves says was inherited from the Conservatives, who reject the claim.

Sunderland's Lib Dems say 46,835 pensioners in the city will be affected; 11 million nationally. Gas and electricity prices will rise by 10% in England, Scotland and Wales from October.

Deputy leader of Sunderland Liberal Democrats, Cllr Heather Fagan, said: “I’ve heard from countless pensioners across the city worried about losing this vital support and how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners on Wearside just when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong. It could force vulnerable elderly people in our community to choose between eating and heating this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why Sunderland’s Lib Dem councillors are working hand in hand with our MPs in Parliament to do everything we can to block these plans as soon as Parliament returns next week.

“Of course millionaires don’t need the Winter Fuel Payment, but this callous Labour government urgently needs to rethink the cut to make sure that poorer and vulnerable pensioners just above the Pension Credit threshold in our city continue to get the support they so desperately need.”

Sunderland Conservatives have tabled a motion for the September meeting of Sunderland City Council, asking the Chancellor to reverse her Winter Fuel Allowance cut.

Cllr Antony Mullen, Leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, said: "Axing Winter Fuel Allowance to save £1.4billion whilst spending £11.6bn on a foreign aid climate scheme for Ed Miliband makes no sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not simply a case of taking benefits away from rich pensioners.

“We know for a fact that many older people who are entitled to Pension Credit do not claim it either because they don't know they're entitled to it or because they have difficulties signing up for it.

"But if all those who are entitled to Pension Credit signed up for it, then the cost of that would eclipse the saving made by cutting Winter Fuel payments in the first place.

"Our motion to Council asks the Chancellor to scrap this proposed cut and give peace of mind to older people who need this support - and we hope that all parties will support it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland Labour Group and the council, has condemned the comments.

He said: “Rishi Sunak called a General Election this summer knowing full well that the public finances had a £22billion black hole that he kept hidden from the public and Parliament.

"Chancellor Rachel Reeves is having to unravel millions upon millions of pounds of unfunded commitments made by the previous Government that - if left unchecked - would have had a crippling effect on the economy.

"The new Labour government has made it clear that it will take the painful but necessary decisions needed to protect and then grow the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's be clear, this decision would not have had to be taken if it wasn't for the previous Conservative Government crashing the economy and leaving a hidden £22billion blackhole for Labour to clean-up.

“As usual with the Lib Dems here in Sunderland, they’re quick to criticise without understanding the complexities of actually governing. The reality is that there is no painless solution to clearing up the mess we have inherited.

"The Government has been clear that the most vulnerable pensioners in society will be protected and keep their Winter Fuel Allowance and I would urge anyone who thinks they may be entitled to Pension Credit to apply."