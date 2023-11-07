News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland coroner's appeal to trace family of Newcastle woman Valerie Gibson

Valerie passed away at the weekend.

By Kevin Clark
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a deceased Newcastle women.

Valerie Jane Gibson, who is believed to have been unmarried, passed away on Sunday, October 29.

Can you help?Can you help?
Can you help?

She was 64.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Valerie lived in Newton Place in Newcastle but is believed to have had relatives in the Sunderland area.

Anyone who has any information of next-of-kin is asked to contact Sunderland coroner's officer Alison Leonard at City Hall on 561 7842 or via email on [email protected].

Related topics:NewcastleSunderland