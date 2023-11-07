Sunderland coroner's appeal to trace family of Newcastle woman Valerie Gibson
Valerie passed away at the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a deceased Newcastle women.
Valerie Jane Gibson, who is believed to have been unmarried, passed away on Sunday, October 29.
She was 64.
Valerie lived in Newton Place in Newcastle but is believed to have had relatives in the Sunderland area.
Anyone who has any information of next-of-kin is asked to contact Sunderland coroner's officer Alison Leonard at City Hall on 561 7842 or via email on [email protected].