Sunderland community clubs welcome early Christmas present

Bridget Phillipson MP with Hetton Buddies at the Persimmon cheque presentation.

Three excellent voluntary organisations in Sunderland are celebrating after receiving a funding boost in the run-up to Christmas.

Hetton Buddies is a charity providing weekly recreational activity sessions for children and young people with learning difficulties and disabilities and their parents, carers and families.

Along with local football teams Herrington FC and Hetton Juniors FC, they have received a donation of £1,000 each from housebuilder Persimmon.

The groups have been awarded the money having successfully applied via Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Bridget Phillipson MP with Hetton Juniors FC at the cheque presentation.

Youngsters from all three clubs were joined by Bridget Phillipson - the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South - and representatives from Persimmon to formally present the cash awards.

Claire Burt, co-founder of Hetton Buddies said: “We are so grateful for this donation which will make a great difference to the children.

“We have been able to buy new sensory light boards, sensory tiles, new sensory sand equipment, sensory stationary and are looking to purchase two new dark dens with sensory lights.”

Bridget Phillipson said: "Each of these clubs does such vital work in our area, especially to support young people so I was delighted to get the opportunity to recognise their efforts.

"I look forward to continuing to work with these groups to break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage for young people in our community."

Mark Hann, manager of Herrington FC Under 7’s, said: “Everyone at Herrington FC is very appreciative of this generous donation.

“The team love their new Persimmon branded kits, jackets and bobble hats. We are currently sitting third in the league and are looking forward to pushing on and trying to climb the table as the season progresses."

Ed Alder, Persimmon Durham managing director, said: “It’s always great to meet brilliant local charities and community clubs such as these.

Bridget Phillipson MP with Herrington FC players and coaches at the cheque presentation.

“We’re committed to supporting local communities and so we’re delighted to be able to support organisations here in Sunderland through our Community Champions initiative."