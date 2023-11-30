Sunderland community clubs welcome early Christmas present

Bridget Phillipson MP with Herrington FC

Three voluntary organisations in Sunderland are celebrating after receiving a funding boost in the run to Christmas.

Hetton Buddies, Herrington FC and Hetton Juniors FC have all received a donation of £1,000 from housebuilder Persimmon.

The groups have been awarded the money having successfully applied via the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

Bridget Phillipson MP with Hetton Buddies.

Youngsters from all three clubs were joined by Bridget Phillipson MP and representatives from Persimmon to formally present the awards.

Claire Burt, Co-Founder of Hetton Buddies said: “We are so grateful for this donation which will make a great difference to the children.

“We have been able to buy new sensory light boards, sensory tiles, new sensory sand equipment, sensory stationary and are looking to purchase two new dark dens with sensory lights.”

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, commented “‘Each of these clubs does such vital work in our area, especially to support young people so I was delighted to get the opportunity to recognise their efforts.

‘I look forward to continuing to work with these groups to break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage for young people in our community.’

Mark Hann, Manager of Herrington FC Under 7’s, said: “Everyone at Herrington FC is very appreciative of this generous donation.

Bridget with Hetton Juniors FC. Submitted picture.

“The team love their new Persimmon branded kits, jackets and bobble hats. We are currently sitting third in the league and are looking forward to pushing on and trying to climb the table as the season progresses.”

Ed Alder, Persimmon Durham Managing Director, said: “It’s always great to meet brilliant local charities and community clubs such as these.

“We’re committed to supporting local communities and so we’re delighted to be able to support organisations here in Sunderland through our Community Champions initiative.”