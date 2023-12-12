Sunderland community charity lands £360k funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident-led charity and community enterprise in Hendon has received almost £360,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

Back on the Map (BotM), whose mission is to "Make Hendon a place of opportunity to live, work and thrive", is committed to a long-term regeneration project there.

It aims to develop quality spaces for local people to meet and gain skills, transform empty residential and commercial areas and give a voice to the community.

The Hendon ECO (Environmental Community Opportunities) project will create a nature pollinator corridor between the two improved green spaces at the park and the urban garden, to increase awareness of nature and reconnect local people to their green spaces.

Back on the Map's headquarters in Hendon.

The project plans to work closely with Sunderland City Council to create a staged educational programme delivering sustainable community-led food production.

From sharing space at the Urban Garden at Corporation Road Allotments, to providing starter growing beds in Barley Mow Park, the project will also "green up" the area, maintain communal green spaces and deliver volunteer training.

This will counter local food poverty through education and horticultural skills, teaching the community how to grow organic produce while providing the fruit, herbs and vegetables to cook with.

Residents told the charity they wanted more outdoor space to enjoy, learn and grow in. The charity will also launch the Hendon ECO Forum to enable the community can have its say and shape the project.

Jo Cooper, CEO at Back on the Map, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will help to deliver a transformational programme for our community over the next four years. The project will see capital improvements to the sites and develop a SWAP shop and social space for the community.

"This programme will improve the health and wellbeing of local people and reconnect them with nature.

“Back on the Map is committed to putting local people at the heart of everything we do in Hendon. This is so important for local ownership and pride of place.”