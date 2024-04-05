Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Redby Community Centre is to be renovated.

A community centre is hoping for a new lease of life after announcing a number of improvements - and is seeking the help of local people and businesses.

Work is due to start at Redby Community Centre in Fulwell Road, Sunderland. This includes the renewal of wall ties, installing new roofs and replacing some of its windows.

The centre has faced significant challenges in recent years. A board of trustees appointed in 2021 has been grappling with finances and dealing with a community building in need of repair. But they say hope is on the horizon.

The venue aims to provide a social hub, a place for residents to come together, take part in activities and access essential services.

The trustees say residents are excited by the prospect of a renovated centre and hope it will breathe new life into the area.

The board wants community members to lend their support. Whether this is through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, “every contribution plays a crucial role in realizing the vision for the centre”.

The board of trustees is headed by Cllr Joshua McKeith, whose St Peter's ward includes Redby Community Centre.

He said: "This is a chance to build something truly special; a hub of activity and connection that will benefit generations to come.

"We are looking to secure additional funds which will fully transform the centre into the 21st century.

"This project is about more than just bricks and mortar. It's about creating a space that can truly serve the local community."